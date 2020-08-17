Mohammed Shanil is truly a go-getter who does not believe in limits

Mohammad Shanil, 30 years old, is a wheelchair user from Malappuram in Kerala. He was affected by polio at the age of one that left him paralyzed for life. But Shanil, who is determined not to give up, dons many roles. He proves that disability is not a barrier to follow your dreams. Read on to know more about his journey.

With a determined mind and head held high, 30-year-old Mohammad Shanil is geared up to reach heights. This wheelchair user from Kerala is not ready to give up. Affected by polio a few months after birth, Shanil believes that he could aim for the stars because of the unending support and selfless love from his parents. This youngster who has attempted multiple roles talks to NewzHook about his journey.

Path to empowerment

Shanil was born at Pang, a small town in Malappuram. A family of seven, his parents and siblings were always there to help him when needed. When Shanil was a year old, he had a fever that changed his life forever. He was diagnosed with polio that left him paralyzed.

But his father put him to a regular school in town. Shanil recollects that real empowerment began from there. His friends and teachers supported him, he was never discriminated based on a disability and Shanil had all the freedom to experiment with what he wanted to.

While in class 10, Shanil’s father decided to teach him how to drive a car which was one way of making him independent and empowered. “We used to drive the car and go to many places as soon as I got a license. Those were good memories”, recollects Shanil.

After completing his under-graduation in Economics, Shanil also pursued an MBA from University of Coimbatore. He was all set to start a new life, a new job.

The real struggle begins

Shanil, who wanted to land a job in a good firm, attempted to get through many companies. “But they all did not see me beyond my disability”, he says. He couldn’t get through most of the interviews that he attended.

But luckily, he landed a job as Manager at Midac Dental Center in his hometown itself which was his first job, something close to the heart.

Shanil then joined the SAHAI Spinal Injuries Rehabilitation Center as a PRO and Administrator. He was super-thrilled about donning multiple roles. He could work closely with disabled people and also help empower them in different ways. “There are many bed-ridden people who have skills, but needs support to come to the forefront. Most of them whom I dealt with was from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It was a great experience working there”, recollects Shanil.

Along with a few others, Shanil spearheaded the ‘Wheelchair Cricket Association of Tamil Nadu’ which was a huge success.

Today, he works with ‘Takshan Creatives’, a venture for people with disabilities. They provide job opportunities for disabled people and Shanil works closely with them.

He is also part of the group ‘BlueE’. They work on creating accessible spaces for people with disabilities. Shanil also got ‘The Real Super Heroes’ honor from Star India for motivating people with disabilities.

“I get angry when people tell me that I cannot do things. My parents have taught me that nothing is impossible. I work hard for whatever I want to achieve”, he says.

Shanil got married in the year 2018 and now has a son too. They are happily married and settled down.

