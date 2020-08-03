Kochi-based artist Mohammad Thameem’s artworks are a treat for the eyes!

Mohammad Thameem, 17 years old, was diagnosed with autism a few years back. This youngster does beautiful portraits of actors and loves to draw social messages too. He recently finished class 10 at Navajeevan Special School in Kochi. Read on to know more about Thameem.

Step into 17-year-old Mohammad Thameem’s room and you wouldn’t miss the beautiful portraits of Malayalam film stars Mammotty, Mohanlal, Dulquar Salman, Tovino Thomas, Kunchako Boban and so on. Diagnosed with autism at a young age, a disability has not come in the way of Thameem to draw beautiful portraits of his favorite stars. Extremely talented, Kochi-based Thameem hopes that he can draw and paint more to his heart’s fill and also build a career in it.

Childhood years

Thameem, who lives in Kochi, is blessed with a supportive family that stands by his dreams. His mother Shahina remembers that when Thameem was admitted to a regular school, he had difficulties coping up with academics. Initially, they thought he had hearing issues and was taken to a child care specialist who confirmed he had autism.

Studying in a regular school became impossible for little Thameem and his parents decided to put him at Navajeevan Special School where he is currently studying. Thameem has finished his class 10.

“Other kids used to bully him back at the regular school. He hated going to school and we had to look into other options. That is how Navajeevan happened and he is super happy there”, says Shahina.

Having been part of the school for the past five years, Thameem has improved his skills. Most importantly, he can stay focused on drawing. The school provided him many platforms too. They helped him follow his passion.

A born artist

Thameem’s works are a hit amongst his teachers and friends. The unique way in which he captures the physical features of actors and draws it on paper is something remarkable.

Shahina recollects that Thameem started drawing at least nine years back. Thanks to Shahina’s sister, who is also an artist, Thameem could learn the art better. “My sister is the one who got him paint and coloring books. Within no time, Thameem started working on it and he drew beautifully. It was she who supported him the most”, says Shahina.

Though Thameem has not received any formal training in the art, his paintigs and portraits are close to professional works. During the lockdown, he got more time to experiment with his skills. He has drawn many portraits and some landscapes over the past four months.

Thameem’s art works with social messages are unique. He has drawn about different social causes and put them across beautifully. Thameem’s difficulty and inability to sit for long hours is what stops him from attending drawing classes.

“I love drawing. I have got a lot of help from my teachers and that is one reason I love going to school. My favorite teacher is Shiny”, says Thameem.

His family hopes that the youngster can build a career in art. “It is important to identify the skills of your child and support them in spite of a disability. When Thameem was diagnosed, I was obviously depressed. But I decided that I will support him”, says Shahina.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: