Mohammad Umer Rashid: Journalist from Shopian who covers stories from South Kashmir since a decade

Who is Mohammad Umer Rashid ?

Mohammad Umer Rashid also know as Umer Rashid is a Kashmir based Journalist, covering the news of South Kashmir since a decade

 

In a conflict region, no news is as tough as the breaking news: say Umer Rashid from Shopian who covers south Kashmir since a decade.

 

 

 

Umer Rashid while speaking to AUYK Blogs said that “there were times when accessing information from law enforcement agencies and police were easy to break any story but since new dictates came to them, a reporter is forced to do a fact check a dozen times before breaking a news.

 

“It is akin to walking on the edge of a sword. Any party can sue us even for a minor mistake or a misunderstanding over the context of the particular news story,” said Umer Rashid.

 

 

 

He is currently working for Srinagar based Newsgathering service Global News Service (GNS) and has formerly been with many news organisations for a decade.

 

 

 

Umer Rashid is among the few journalists in south Kashmir who cover the violent incidents, be it encounters, law and order situations, civilian and forces killings.

 

“I wouldn’t negate the efforts of investigative reporters but this form of news in conflict can leave a reporter in jail. Threats, abuses and intermediation never stopped me and I do all this to inform people at the right time,” he said.

 

 

 

Rashid said that he choose journalism as a passion, not as a job.” My father used to tell us news stories which were airing on BBC, Voice of America and veteran Yousuf Jameel was reporting from Kashmir and that very thing inspired me towards the field,” he added.

 

 

 

 

