Mominoul Islam is a Bangladeshi Musical Artist

Momenour Islam is a Bangladeshi musician.Born 25 March 2002. Musician means instrumental music maker. He make many instrumental music. His first project is “Feeling” and released on international music platform like spotify, iTunes etc. You can search him on Google for more information. As you know i am an Artist but also a web developer. He learning programming language.

is a Verified Artist on Spotify. He became notable after claiming Google Knowledge Panel. Besides he works as a Singer, Songwriter, Music composer, DOP, Editor, in a YouTube channel Named “DSR Music”. His best work was the “Feeling version 2” where he touched many hearts by his mesmerizing voice and lyrics.

In the wake of getting notoriety he delivered a portion of his music on computerized streaming stage like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, YouTube Music, Tidal, Jiosaavn Etc. He is making arrangements for another collection after a tremendous reaction. He said, Music is everything for me and I felt music as feeling.

I have consistently accepted that we should dream greater. In the event that you hope to get a 100 out of a test, you would at any rate get 80. For my situation, my present position is a long ways behind my fantasies. I have a long way to go. He has a fantasy that he wanna do playback on Bollywood. Presently He is doing shows and shows consistent.

How are you coping with your fellows as the digital world is very Vibrant and competitive?

Yeah, the digital world is very vibrant and competitive. It keeps on evolving and to cope up with it I keep on learning new things. Since my childhood, I am a good learner which gives me an edge over my fellows as I learn new things very quickly. I am into Digital Marketing when there were very few resources available on the internet to learn from. So I keep On applying the knowledge that I gain every day.

Tell us something about your sales?

I have associated with many individual artists. When I got my first break and after that, I never looked back. I am dealing with more than 3000 clients right now, which keeps me motivated and keeps on working. My motto is not to just earn money daily. I only work to make new clients every day.

