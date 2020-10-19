Monsoon likely to continue until end October

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in several places in Odisha, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu until Wednesday.

a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to become more intense just two days after it led to heavy rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra between 14-16 October. There was also massive flooding in Hyderabad where over 30 people were killed. Several people lost their lives due to floods in parts of Maharashtra as well.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, the monsoon is unlikely to start withdrawing for the next one week. It may continue until the end of October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are not expecting a change in the wind regime from south-westerly to north-easterly, when the north-east monsoon sets in for at least the next one week due to consecutive development of low- pressure systems,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director-General, IMD.

The withdrawal line of monsoon is passing through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Porbandar.