More coronavirus deaths reported in India

Millions across the country stayed home on Sunday to counter the threat from the highly contagious coronavirus. Ahead of the curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged citizens to stay indoors. “Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace,” he tweeted before the curfew started. “The steps we take now will help in the times to come,” he said in the tweet.

Meanwhile on Sunday three more coronavirus deaths were reported from Mumbai, Bihar and Gujarat. This takes the total number of deaths in India to seven. in Delhi, Section 144 . was imposed with effect from 9 pm on 22 March 22 to 12 midnight of 31 March. This is to prevent any gatherings of more than five people.

In Bihar, a 38-year-old man, who had recently travelled to Qatar, died of renal failure in Patna, making him the youngest person to die after contracting the infection.

In Maharashtra, which has reported maximum coronavirus cases across India, a 63-year-old man died in Mumbai. This is the second death in Mumbai linked to coronavirus. Three deaths have been reported from Delhi, Punjab and Karnataka this month. All of these patients were above 60.

Ten more positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, says the state government. Of these, six are in Mumbai and four are in Pune.

There are over 300 active coronavirus cases across India. Worldwide, over 13,000 people have died.

Trains across the country will not run till 31 March said the Indian Railways. “In the view of the need to contain the spread of COVID-19, it was agreed that there is an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport including inter-state transport buses till 31st March 2020″, said a government release.

Many states have suspended bus operations to prevent daily wage earners from leaving for their villages. Goa has shut down its borders to passengers and tourist vehicles. Metro services in various cities as well as the interstate buses have decided to follow this. Tamil Nadu extended “Janata Curfew” till 5 AM on Monday in its fight against the coronavirus.