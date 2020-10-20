More rain predicted for Telangana

Image of trees swaying under Amphan effect

After two massive showers in Hyderabad last week that killed 69 people in Telangana, the administration is now preparing for more rain. The weather office has warned of heavy rain for the next three to days too.

Several parts on the Old City are still flooded with the police, the disaster response force, municipality and police struggling to manage the situation.

Six people, including of two children, died over the weekend. Last week, the Telangana capital witnessed one of the worst rainfall for a single day in October in over a 100 years.

Another worry is that the Doppler radar that is at the weather station and is used for predicting the rain situation is not working due to voltage fluctuations.

Visuals show vehicles being swept away as streets got submerged in water. On Sunday, people were seen on their rooftops after floodwater entered their homes.

