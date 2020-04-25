Move to stop Dearness Allowance hike insensitive, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre over its decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to all government employees and pensioners in light of India’s financial situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi called this an “inhuman and insensitive decision” and reminded the government that crores of rupees could be retrieved by temporarily halting the bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification scheme.

Gandhi posted his reaction on Twitter saying, “It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA (Dearness Allowance) of central employees, pensioners and soldiers serving the public while battling coronavirus, instead of suspending the multi-million crore bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project”.

On Thursday the Centre stopped a hike in dearness allowances and reliefs for all government employees. Allowances will, however, continue to be paid at current rates. The government said this was necessary as there had been major increases in spending on health and welfare measures for people affected by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a 30% pay cut along with central ministers and other MPs.