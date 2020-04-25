  • Move to stop Dearness Allowance hike insensitive, says Rahul Gandhi

Move to stop Dearness Allowance hike insensitive, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Centre over its decision to stop the hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to all government employees and pensioners in light of India’s financial situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gandhi called this an “inhuman and insensitive decision” and reminded the government that crores of rupees could be retrieved by temporarily halting the bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification scheme.

Gandhi posted his reaction on Twitter saying, “It is an insensitive and inhumane decision of the government to cut DA (Dearness Allowance) of central employees, pensioners and soldiers serving the public while battling coronavirus, instead of suspending the multi-million crore bullet train project and the Central Vista beautification project”.

On Thursday the Centre stopped a hike in dearness allowances and reliefs for all government employees. Allowances will, however, continue to be paid at current rates. The government said this was necessary as there had been major increases in spending on health and welfare measures for people affected by the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking a 30% pay cut along with central ministers and other MPs.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

coronavirus

Headlines

Covid-19 lockdown: What is allowed from today

Man wearing a face mask

Headlines

Meerut hospital apologises for ad banning entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test

US President Donald Trump

Headlines

US to suspend immigration following COVID-19 pandemic

crowded streets of india

Headlines

Centre urges states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat