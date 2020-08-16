MS Dhoni retires from international cricket

MS Dhoni is wearing a black T shirt

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from Indian cricket. He confirmed this through his Instagram message in which he said, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired’.

One of the first persons to comment on this was Indian cricket captain Virat Kolhi. He tweeted, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart, but the mutual respect and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you “.

Dhoni’s last match was the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in which India lost to New Zealand. One of the most important cricketers of the era, he has won many laurels for the country.

