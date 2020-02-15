Multiplayer Braille challenge developed by Anand Mahindra-backed Thinkerbell Labs

It’s called Whack-A-Braille Multiplayer and it claims to be the world’s first multiplayer Braille challenge for visually impaired people. The game was showcased recently at a Bengaluru tech event.

The fun and thrill of gaming promises to come alive for visually impaired people with Whack-A-Braille. This is the world’s first multiplayer Braille challenge game for blind and low vision people developed by Thinkerbell Labs.

Backed by Anand Mahindra, Bengaluru-based Thinkerbell Labs is also behind Annie, a self-learning device that helps blind children learn independently. Whack-A-Braille is available on Annie.

Whack-A-Braille was recently showcased at TechBharat‘s first edition of B2G Startup Conclave in Bengaluru to a positive response. Because it is a multiplayer game, it allows for learning in an interactive, fun way.

Whack-a-Braille multiplayer has been designed in such a way as to acquaint the user with the position of the six Braille dots. The game works on accuracy and builds touch sensitivity and speed.

We believe everyone should be able to experience the fun of learning and playing with others. Modern gaming and educational platforms thrive on healthy competitive learning and people with visual impairments have been left out of these experiences. We are here to change this. – Aman Srivastava, Co-founder, Thinkerbell Labs

A tech-driven organisation, Thinkerbell Labs is dedicated to building innovative, accessible solutions to make education inclusive.

