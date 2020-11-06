Mumbai bans bursting of firecrackers in public, Delhi, Karnataka follow

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned the bursting of firecrackers at public places in Mumbai this Diwali. Anyone found breaking this rule will be severely punished and the BMC will issue a set of guidelines regarding this.

The ban has been put in place due to the Covid pandemic and the early winter that has set in. Bursting firecrackers will increase pollution levels that could affect the health of Covid patients and increase the risk of infection among children and the elderly as well.

A similar restriction may be imposed in other parts of Maharashtra as well by the state government. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases and deaths due to Covid. The maximum number of active patients are in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Raigad and Satara.

We appeal to the people to have a cracker-free Diwali celebration and we are confident that the people will cooperate for overall betterment of people’s health. The smoke due to firecrackers causes discomfort to people. In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, we must have a cracker-free Diwali. – Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister

The Maharashtra government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during Diwali celebrations and has urged the citizens to avoid bursting crackers to curb noise and air pollution.

Karnataka has also joined Maharashtra and banned firecrackers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We discussed this and are taking the decision to ban fireworks this Deepavali. It has been discussed and an order is being issued. This is because of COVID-19,” Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters.

