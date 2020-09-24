Mumbai flooded after heavy rains

Red coloured bus stuck in heavy rains

In heavy rains that lashed across Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday night, life at India’s commercial capital came to a standstill. The downpour continued on Wednesday too after which people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places. Parts of the city, including rail and roadways, were submerged under water. This is one of the heaviest rainfalls that Mumbai has witnessed during this year’s monsoon season which had already come to an end.

In videos and photos that went viral on social media, people could be seen walking on flooded roads where water can be seen knee-deep. Many parts of the city experienced traffic jams and power shortage. No casualties were reported.

In the wake of heavy rains, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday to offices and other establishments. Only emergency personals had to report to work.

The heavy rains have posed a threat to many old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. Thousands of people live in these spaces due to cheap rent.

Apart from heavy rains, Mumbai is also battling deadly Coronavirus. The city has been ranked as the top infected place in India with nearly 3 lakh cases already. Good news is that the recovery rate in Maharashtra is also rising.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

A team of Delhi Police on bikes

Headlines

Delhi Police chargesheet on riots only names anti CAA protestors

Image of collapsed building

Headlines

16 dead in Mumbai building collapse

Children in a classroom

Headlines

Unlock 4.0- Schools to partially re-open from today

Headlines

Rape case filed against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Varun Sawant juggles multiple talents with great style

Get-hooked

Understanding mental wellbeing of parents of children with autism

Parasports

#IStandIndependent - Ramesh Naidu's abilities as all rounder make him a valued member of the India Divyang Cricket Team

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Mariyath's grit & determination in the face of disability makes her a youth icon