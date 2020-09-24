Mumbai flooded after heavy rains

In heavy rains that lashed across Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday night, life at India’s commercial capital came to a standstill. The downpour continued on Wednesday too after which people living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places. Parts of the city, including rail and roadways, were submerged under water. This is one of the heaviest rainfalls that Mumbai has witnessed during this year’s monsoon season which had already come to an end.

In videos and photos that went viral on social media, people could be seen walking on flooded roads where water can be seen knee-deep. Many parts of the city experienced traffic jams and power shortage. No casualties were reported.

In the wake of heavy rains, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday to offices and other establishments. Only emergency personals had to report to work.

The heavy rains have posed a threat to many old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. Thousands of people live in these spaces due to cheap rent.

Apart from heavy rains, Mumbai is also battling deadly Coronavirus. The city has been ranked as the top infected place in India with nearly 3 lakh cases already. Good news is that the recovery rate in Maharashtra is also rising.

Watch in Sign Language