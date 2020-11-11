Mumbai Indians win IPL season 13

As the thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) comes to a close, Mumbai Indian’s won the series with a remarkable victory against Delhi Daredevils at Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma received the trophy BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Daredevils by five wickets to be champions for the fifth time. Sharma’s remarkable play with the bat and Trent Boult’s performance with the ball is what led to the win. Though Delhi won the toss and chose to bat first, Boult knocked off Marcus Stoinis with a good delivery increasing confidence of Mumbai Indians.

This year’s IPL which began on 19 September was one of the most awaited sports event of the year. Due to the Covid crisis, venues were changed from India to Dubai. No spectators were allowed either. Cricket players from across the world was looking up to the event since most sports were cancelled due to the pandemic.

