Mumbai makes masks mandatory amidst COVID-19 spread

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states with rising number of COVID-19 cases being reported. On Wednesday, Mumbai municipal authorities announced that every person must wear a mask while stepping outdoors. If this is violated, strict action will be taken and the violator can even be arrested. The latest step has been taken after Maharashtra became the first Indian state in India to have more than 1000 COVID-19 cases. Officials have also warned of likely community spread. 782 positive cases were reported in the state with over 50 deaths.

Masks must be mandatorily worn at offices, meetings and even inside vehicles. People who are going outdoors to buy provisions or medicines must also wear masks. Central and state governments have been encouraging people to make masks at home. Videos of making ordinary masks have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery had earlier said that number of testing labs has been increased in the state. He also ensured that state officials are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safety of people across Maharashtra.

Reactions on social media

Many people took to social media to spread the message.

“The BMC makes it compulsory to wear a mask if you are out in public places as a social distancing measures. BMC says that people should atleast wear 3 ply mask or cloth mask otherwise they will face action under section 188 of IPC. #Mumbai”, tweeted journalist Laxman Singh.

“Important #Covid_19india #coronavirus wearing mask at public place is compulsory in mumbai , if someone is seen not wearing one will be arrested , bmc commissioner issues order”, tweeted journalist Sahil Joshi.