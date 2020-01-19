Mumbai malls, cinemas to be open 24/7

Commercial establishments in Mumbai will be allowed to function 24×7 from January 27. This is a long-pending proposal and was finally given the go ahead at a meeting chaired by Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

This means that all establishments falling within ‘gated communities’, non-residential zones with security, CCTVs, parking areas, etc, can remain open round-the-clock from 27 January.

Unlike other cities which have unlimited space but limited active hours, Mumbai has little scope to expand further. This means existing resources must be used by keeping them open longer.

There are around two dozen malls, besides other places which will fall in this category. Since Mumbai is a city that is active almost round-the-clock, this is expected to benefit the people, besides tourists. – Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner

There are plans to set up 24/7 food courts across the city where people can go anytime. “This will generate more employment opportunities and open more business avenues,” said Mr Pardeshi.

Initially about 24 malls, eateries in residential localities, multiplexes, shopping plazas, etc will be immediately benefitted.

“This is a welcome initiative by the government for Mumbai and will give a fillip to tourism,” said D Gawde, Director of Tourism.

The previous BJP had issued a notification to this regard over a year ago, but held on to the decision after a major fire in a restaurant.