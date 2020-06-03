Mumbai on red alert for Cyclone Nisarga

Tropical storm Nisarga is expected to make a landfall in Mumbai today. The city, which is already battling the coronavirus pandemic, is on red alert for this. This would be the first cyclonic storm to affect Mumbai, which has registered over 40,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Weather department officials have warned that this could further intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm”. Along with Mumbai, neighbouring districts have been placed on high alert.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing and reviewed the state’s preparedness.

Twenty-three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Eleven teams have been deployed in Gujarat, 10 in Maharashtra and one each in Daman and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

Nisarga is a severe cyclone and we’re expecting a wind speed of 90-100 kmph, which I think is negotiable. Still, as a precautionary measure, we are going to start the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of the two states (Maharashtra and Gujarat) soon. – S N Pradhan, Director-General, National Disaster Response Force

Fishermen have been asked to come back from the sea. Hospitals that are not treating coronavirus patients will be made available for those needing medical assistance. The storm may cause major damage to thatched houses, huts, power and communication lines and coastal crops. Steps are being taken to ensure there is no disruption of power supply.

Watch in Sign Language