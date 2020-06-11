Mumbai overtakes Wuhan with over 50,000 COVID cases

In India, COVID-19 recovery cases have overtaken active cases for the first time. But the rising number of cases are still a cause for worry. According to reports, the number of cases are in Mumbai have overtaken that of Wuhan in China from where COVID-19 originated. There are over 51,000 cases reported from one of the biggest cities in the world. Meanwhile, 90,000 cases have been reported from Maharashtra alone which makes it the Indian state with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan was recorded to be 50,333 which is 700 lesser than what has been recorded in Mumbai. 3869 people have died in Wuhan whereas in Mumbai the death rate is nearing to 2000. Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in the world is located at Mumbai. The slum has been able to flatten COVID-19 curve which is a big relief for the state government. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery has stated that they will do everything possible to ensure that number of cases do not go up.

Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are the other states with rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai is the financial, commercial, arts and entertainment capital of India. The lockdown was eased in most parts of the city. But experts are pointing out that it is definitely not a good idea as cases are most likely to rise in days to come. People are getting back to normal life and public transport is also re-opening. This is indeed a cause for worry.

