Mumbai Police summon Kangana & sister for questioning again

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been asked to appear before the Mumbai Police on 23 and 24 November over their comments on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

This is the third time that the two sisters have been summoned by the city police in the matter. They were earlier asked to be present on 26 and 27 October but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on 9 and 10 but did not do so.

Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after 15 November.

The complaint was filed by a casting director, and fitness trainer. In his complaint, he stated that he had observed on social media that Kangana is continuously defaming Bollywood film industry and is portraying people working in Bollywood films as a hub of nepotism, favouritism, drug addicts, communally-biased, murderers, etc.

According to police, the FIR states that through their tweets, the sisters tried to malign the Indian Constitution and image of the Maharashtra government, hurt sentiments of Muslims and tried to create division between Hindus and Muslims.

On directions of the metropolitan court, police had registered a case on 17 October. The women were booked under sections pertaining to committing malicious or deliberate acts with the intention of outraging religious feelings of citizens, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence or language and common intention of the Indian Penal Code.

Ranaut, who has been critical of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government, had also criticised the Mumbai Police saying she did not trust it.