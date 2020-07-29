Mumbai records lowest single-day Covid cases in 3 months

Mumbai was one of the worst affected states due to spread of Covid or novel Coronavirus. But some good news came from the commercial hub of India on Tuesday. According to reports, out of the 9776 tests conducted on Monday, only 700 were tested positive for Covid. This is the lowest recorded single-day Covid cases in three months from the city.

The good news: Only 700 cases today in Mumbai & that too with highest testing till date in Mumbai in a single day(8776).This is chase the virus in full capacity. A major relief after 3 months. Caution: don’t let the guard down! Don’t let your mask down! Only get numbers down!- Aaditya Thackery, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister.

Though the overall growth rate of Covid in Mumbai from 20 to 26 July was 1.03 percent, the recovery rate is now 73 percent.

The total number of Covid cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1 lakh. Nearly 14,000 people have lost their lives from the virus infection. Authorities across the state are highly cautious of a second wave of the virus which experts believe are likely to hit the state soon.

There was widespread praise for the way civic authorities managed to control virus spread at Dharavi in Mumbai, one of the biggest slums in the world.

Meanwhile, in a recent study that was conducted, it was found out that 57 percent had Covid in slums whereas it was 16 percent in other areas.

Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi have also reported high number of Covid cases. The total number of Covid cases in the country has crossed 13 lakhs. Kerala, which had earlier managed to flatten the number of Covid cases has been reporting over 1000 cases continuously for a week now.