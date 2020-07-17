Mumbai records second highest rainfall since 2015

There were moderate to heavy overnight showers in Mumbai making it record its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015. On 3 Jul 2019, Mumbai had recorded its highest 24-hour of July rain for the past decade at 375.2 mm.

The highest continues to be the rain on 27 July 2005 when 944.2 mm rain was recorded for over 24 hours.

The city has also received 63% of its seasonal rainfall with 1,418 mm between June 1 and July 16 (Thursday) against the seasonal target of 2260.4 mm.

“As predicted, data showed scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall at some locations in Mumbai and surrounding areas over 24 hours,” said Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “There was a temporary pause in rain activity on Wednesday afternoon owing to change in wind pattern that allowed conditions to enhance for intense rain spells later at night, followed by continuous downpour until Thursday early morning”.

Mumbai also recorded the highest rain over 24 hours along the Konkan coast, followed by Harnai in Raigad (130 mm), Ratnagiri (100 mm), and Thane (60 mm).

Authorities have issued an orange alert for likely intense rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas.