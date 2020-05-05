My Life in lockdown

Hi, my name is Kabir Harish Nair. Today, I want to tell you about my life in lockdown. My morning starts at 8 o’clock. I start my day with fitness session in morning. After my fitness session, I eat Corn Flakes in my breakfast. After my breakfast, I give breakfast to my three dogs. After that, I watch news till 10 o’clock. From 10 o’clock to 1:40 PM, I have my online classes. At 2 o’clock, I eat my lunch. After my lunch I complete my homework and continue my studies till 4 o’clock. From 4 o’clock to 5 o’clock in the evening I rest. From 5 o’clock to 6 o’clock I do my second fitness session. After that I spend my time with my family, I eat my dinner and then I go to bed.

I can’t go out to play with my friends, I feel stuck and I miss my school. Studying online is not good as it strains your eyes, classes are not fun and internet can ruin your classes. It becomes even worse if teachers are not good, but having good teachers helps you in studies. Kids like me who are playful are surely finding it difficult to stay at home. I find it very boring to stay at home the whole day. Thanks to fitness, I can spend some of my time easily. Though there are some downsides of lockdown, there are some advantages of lockdown as well. I can’t order junk food from outside as restaurants are closed which makes me eat healthy. Its second advantage is that I can spend a lot of time with my family. I can play family games with my family and at times can talk heart to heart with my family.

I feel that the lockdown has helped me become a better person. This is my life in lockdown.

Thanks

