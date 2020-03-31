Disabled people from Narayan Seva Sansthan make face masks, cook food during lockdown

Narayan Seva Sansthan is one of the leading NGO’s in India that works towards empowerment of disabled people. Recently, they made over 2,000 masks for police officials and people living in shelters of Udaipur in Rajasthan. The NGO is also making 2000 food packets everyday that will be provided to the needy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across India asking people to stay indoors to fight the deadly Coronavirus. During these tough times, doctors, nurses, medical professionals and police are in the forefront to ensure safety of people. What they need the most during these times are face masks, hand-sanitisers and hand-washes to ensure hygiene and safety. NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan that works towards empowerment of disabled people, have initiated a few projects to reach out to these professionals who are working relentlessly for the country.

The products made by disabled members were given free of cost to policemen and hundreds of people living in the shelters of Udaipur in Rajasthan. 2000 masks were made and distributed by police officer Dr Hanwant Singh. 2000 food packets will also be distributed to the needy everyday.

A heart-warming initiative

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan says that during such testing times, the society must come together to help each other.

“We agree that a complete lockdown is the need of the hour to fight against this global pandemic. We also understand that there are certain sections of the society who do not have adequate means at their disposal to protect themselves or their loved ones. We do not want anyone to sleep hungry in the city”, he said.

Agarwal further added that the team at Narayan Seva Sansthan is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure safety of disabled people as well.

“The epidemic has engulfed the entire world and is spreading rapidly. Therefore, protecting each and every one is absolutely critical. In the coming days, we will be rolling out more such initiatives”, he said.

Narayan Seva Sansthan reaches out to the society

Narayan Seva Sansthan, over the years, have worked for the welfare of the disabled community in Rajasthan and across India too. Their innovative and creative initiatives have been welcomed by the disabled community.

During the lockdown period, the NGO also ensured to donate Rs 2 lakh to the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the government fight the battle against Coronavirus.

