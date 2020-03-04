  • 40 disabled people come together to showcase their talents at ‘Divya Heroes’ event

Narayan Seva Sanstha (NSS), an NGO that works towards empowering disabled people, hosted the talent show ‘Divya Heroes’ on 1 March at Ahmedabad. The 17th Divyang Talent Show had over 40 disabled participants putting up a remarkable performance. Team NSS is all set to host more such shows to provide platforms to disabled people with talents.

It was a memorable evening for over 40 disabled people who participated in the ‘Divya Heroes’ event in Ahmedabad last Sunday on 1 March. This was the 17th Divyang Talent Show organised by NGO Narayan Seva Sanstha (NSS) that works towards empowering disabled people in India. All the participants put up a remarkable and splendid show with audience cheering for them throughout the event.

An evening to remember

Even today, disabled people are often side-lined. They are denied opportunities to come to mainstream society due to which many talents across India goes unnoticed. ‘Divya Heroes’ show aimed to reflect the sentiments of equality, accessibility and opportunity and bring everyone together.

Actor Dilip Joshi was the chief guest for the event. The audience were truly amazed by the confidence exhibited by participants who ramp walked and did complicated stunts on Mal-Khamb and wheelchair. Performances of Suresh, Shubham, Jagdish Patel, Yogesh Prajapati, and Bajrang Nehra drew large rounds of applause.

According to Joshi, the event was an inspiring and trend setting initiative.

Disabled people have a crucial role to play in shaping the new India. Breaking the physical stereotype is not enough. It requires more attention to bring out the best in them. Utilize their potential, inspire society and encourage them to prosper towards a better future- Dilip Joshi, Actor.

Empowering disabled community through events

Over the years, NSS has been working towards creating platforms and providing opportunities for disabled people. Their work has been lauded in many national platforms.

Prashant Agarwal, President, NSS says, “Our focus is at amplifying potential of disabled people and helping them serve society better. All they require is an opportunity to represent themselves. All our initiatives like World of Humanity (WOH), Skill Training Program, Corrective Surgery, Food distribution campaigns and limb distribution camp across the world contribute towards the goal.”

