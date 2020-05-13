PM addresses nation, pitches for a self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. In his speech, Modi stressed on the importance of India being a self-reliant nation in order to fight the battle against COVID-19 virus. He began his speech by saying that over 42 lakh people from across the globe has been infected by the virus. In this, several Indians have lost their loved ones too.

Take a look at the highlights from Modi’s speech.

• Lockdown 4.0 will be introduced with new and different terms and conditions. Each state will have their set of guidelines for the upcoming extension of the lockdown. All the details will be provided before 18 May. By following the law, India can fight COVID-19.

• India has the best talents in the world. We are on the road to progress. There are five pillars that needs to be highlighted. India’s economy, infrastructure, technological might, demographic power and demand power.

• Rs 20 lakh crore will be introduced to revive and boost the economy during the time of crisis. Details regarding the package will be announced by the Union Finance Minister soon. This economy package comprises ten percent of the country’s GDP. The package will focus on land, law, labour and liquidity based on suggestions from states.

• India is on the path to being self-reliant. Being self-dependent does not mean you are self-centred. Earlier, India did not produce PPE kits or N-95 masks. Now, lakhs of PPE kits are being made daily in the country. The medicines that are made in India is now healing people from across the world. The world’s outlook towards India has changed.

• Failure is not an option. The country must rise to the challenge and move ahead by saving lives of people. The 21st century will belong to India. Stern decisions will have to be made.

• ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ means the world is one. The ongoing crisis has become an opportunity for India to stand out in the world. We have seen pandemics before and shall overcome this one too. We are at a crucial juncture now. India must move ahead by saving lives. We cannot afford to fail here. India will triumph in the battle against COVID-19 virus.

• It is local markets that saved us during the time of crisis. Hence local manufacturing, market and supply chains are important. They fulfilled our needs and requirements. Therefore, they must be given importance. It is the duty of every citizen to spread message about importance of local markets.

Modi concluded his speech by saying that COVID-19 virus is going to be the part of our lives for a long time. Hence wearing masks and practicing social distancing is important. Every person must responsibly take care of their families and the nation too.

