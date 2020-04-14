Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 10 am

modi-janata

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10am. Modi is expected to give further details about the two weeks extended lockdown which was declared by him on 24 March. The lockdown period ends today.

On Saturday, Modi had a video-conference with chief ministers from across India. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases, all the chief ministers had requested him to extend the lockdown which the central government had also agreed on. The next two to three weeks are critical for India in controlling spread of the virus which has killed almost one lakh people from across the globe. Some of the states that had already extended the lockdown includes Odisha, Punjab and Telangana. These states have extended it till 30 April. State chief ministers will decide on what all sectors would be open in the states after Modi addresses nation.

Over 9352 people across India have been tested positive for the virus. 324 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are some of the worst affected states in India.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

coronavirus

Headlines

COVID-19 death toll rises in India

People wearing face masks

Headlines

Government issues advisory to stop social stigma around COVID-19

coronavirus

Headlines

India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones

World Bank building

Headlines

Migrant workers likely to spread COVID-19 to more areas, says World Bank

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat