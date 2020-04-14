Narendra Modi to address the nation today at 10 am

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 10am. Modi is expected to give further details about the two weeks extended lockdown which was declared by him on 24 March. The lockdown period ends today.

On Saturday, Modi had a video-conference with chief ministers from across India. Due to rising number of Coronavirus cases, all the chief ministers had requested him to extend the lockdown which the central government had also agreed on. The next two to three weeks are critical for India in controlling spread of the virus which has killed almost one lakh people from across the globe. Some of the states that had already extended the lockdown includes Odisha, Punjab and Telangana. These states have extended it till 30 April. State chief ministers will decide on what all sectors would be open in the states after Modi addresses nation.

Over 9352 people across India have been tested positive for the virus. 324 deaths have been reported. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan are some of the worst affected states in India.