Narendra Modi urges people to donate to ‘PM CARES Fund’

India is currently locked down in order to control spread of the deadly Coronavirus that has already killed 21 people in the country. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared for a complete lockdown of the nation for the next three weeks. On Saturday, Modi took to Twitter to urge people across India to donate towards an emergency fund to battle Coronavirus.

‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ is aimed at creating a healthier India. Interested people can donate to the account.

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India.- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

In Modi’s next tweet, he requested people to contribute to the fund generously. He also provided the bank details to which the amounts can be transferred, which is New Delhi main branch of the State Bank of India. “Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations”, he added.

Modi is the Chairman of the Trust. Union defence minister, home minister and finance minister are the other members.

Reactions on social media

Many renowned people including politicians, celebrities and sportsmen urged people to donate generously to the Prime Minister’s fund.
“It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!”, tweeted Indian cricket Suresh Raina.

“PM @narendramodi ji’s initiative to constitute Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund will add great strength to India’s fight again Covid 19. Requesting you all to note the below details and donate generously”, tweeted Karnataka BJP leader Tejasvi Surya.

“This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai”, tweeted actor Akshay Kumar.

