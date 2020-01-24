Naseeruddin Shah slammed for comments on Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been strongly criticised for attacking actor Anupam Kher. Shah made his remarks while talking about the current situation in India in the context of the protests against the citizenship law.

Shah described Kher as a clown, saying “Someone like Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don’t think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can testify to his sycophantic nature. It is in his blood. He can’t help it”.

Among the latest to criticise Shah is Swaraj Kaushal, former Mizoram Governor and husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj.

This country gave you all the name, fame and money. Yet you are a disillusioned man. You married outside your religion. No one ever said a word. Your brother became Lt. General of the Indian Army. Have you not been given more than an equal opportunity. Yet you are unhappy. – Swaraj Kaushal, Former Mizoram governor

Kaushal defended Kher and added, “You think you are a better actor than Anupam Kher? You are sadly mistaken”.

Kher has also reacted to Shah’s comments. “If you could criticise Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, then I’m sure I’m in great company. And none of them has taken your statements seriously. Because we all know this is not you speaking. The substances you have been consuming for years have taken away your sense of judging what is right and what is not”.

Massive protests have been held over the past few weeks against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Critics say they fear the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.