  • National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sends best wishes to para athletes ahead of Tokyo Paralympics

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sends best wishes to para athletes ahead of Tokyo Paralympics

P Gopichand is wearing a white T shirt and holding flowers

The rescheduled Paralympics will begin next year on 24 August 2021 in Tokyo. The Games could not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the event national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sent his best wishes to India’s para athletes. Joining him are other top sportspersons.

Three hundred and sixty five days of hard word lie ahead for the biggest sporting challenge for India’s para athletes. That’s the Tokyo Paralympics which had to be postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the event national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sent a message motivating the para athletes.

“Wishing all the para athletes all the very best. There is one year left, from today, before the start of Paralympics. Until now, Paralympians have done great service for the nation. I hope nest year, at this time, when the Paralympics begin, our country will support the athletes with enthusiasm”, said Gopichand in a message shared on social media by Paralympian Deepa Mailk.

Olympian boxer Mary Kom, Sardar Singh, former captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and female wrestler Babita Phogat, joined Gopichand in wishing the para athletes. “Just One Year to go for Tokyo Paralympics. Wishing all the athletes the very best for their preparations. Let’s support our Para Athletes”.

India’s ace para badminton player Pramod Bhagat was among the para sportspersons to welcome the news of the new schedule. Pramod won the gold medal in the 2019 BWF World Championships.

Winning a gold medal in last year’s BWF World Championship along with Manoj Sarkar was a proud moment for me. It capped off a brilliant season for me. Working hard to replicate the same results at Tokyo Paralympics Games next year. The lockdown has helped me work on my biggest challenge – the movement in my disabled leg. – Pramod BHagat, Para Badminton champion

The Paralympics will see the participation of 4,400 para sportspersons. Organisers have said there are plans to simplify the Games but the details will be shared later.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Satendra Singh is swimming in a poll wearing a yellow cap

Parasports

Para swimmer Satendra Singh wins Tenzing Norgay national award for 2019

Flag of Pakistan in green and white colours with a half crescent and star in white

Headlines

Pakistan imposes sanctions on top terrorists

SEDB logo of two hands in blue and flowers

Accessibility

Society for the Empowerment of the Deafblind survey underlines gaps faced by community

People riding scooters on rain drenched streets

Headlines

Heavy rains lash Ahmedabad, parts of Gujarat

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - Newlyweds Shilpa & Danish Mahajan are setting serious couple goals

Get-hooked

Understanding mental wellbeing of parents of children with autism

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton

Parasports

“Work hard, success never dies”- My Take by swimming champion Vishwas KS