National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sends best wishes to para athletes ahead of Tokyo Paralympics

The rescheduled Paralympics will begin next year on 24 August 2021 in Tokyo. The Games could not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the event national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sent his best wishes to India’s para athletes. Joining him are other top sportspersons.

Three hundred and sixty five days of hard word lie ahead for the biggest sporting challenge for India’s para athletes. That’s the Tokyo Paralympics which had to be postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the event national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand sent a message motivating the para athletes.

“Wishing all the para athletes all the very best. There is one year left, from today, before the start of Paralympics. Until now, Paralympians have done great service for the nation. I hope nest year, at this time, when the Paralympics begin, our country will support the athletes with enthusiasm”, said Gopichand in a message shared on social media by Paralympian Deepa Mailk.

Olympian boxer Mary Kom, Sardar Singh, former captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and female wrestler Babita Phogat, joined Gopichand in wishing the para athletes. “Just One Year to go for Tokyo Paralympics. Wishing all the athletes the very best for their preparations. Let’s support our Para Athletes”.

India’s ace para badminton player Pramod Bhagat was among the para sportspersons to welcome the news of the new schedule. Pramod won the gold medal in the 2019 BWF World Championships.

Winning a gold medal in last year’s BWF World Championship along with Manoj Sarkar was a proud moment for me. It capped off a brilliant season for me. Working hard to replicate the same results at Tokyo Paralympics Games next year. The lockdown has helped me work on my biggest challenge – the movement in my disabled leg. – Pramod BHagat, Para Badminton champion

The Paralympics will see the participation of 4,400 para sportspersons. Organisers have said there are plans to simplify the Games but the details will be shared later.

