The Empathy Deficit at National Law Universities – By Shreyas Alevoor & Swati Agarwal

Our guest columnists for the week are Shreyas Alevoor, a student at National Law University, Odisha and Swati Agarwal, Director (Operations), at IDIA Charitable Trust. A pan-India movement, IDIA trains underprivileged students and helps transform them into leading lawyers and community advocates.

The IDIA Charitable Trust (IDIA) conducted a diversity survey of five leading National Law Universities (NLUs), that have been called the “islands of excellence”. The survey captures the extent of diversity in these NLUs. It records the experiences of first year students and documents their socio-economic profiles. The survey witnessed a 95.7% participation rate, with 515 (of 538) first-year students undertaking the survey.

These five NLUs were National Law School of India University, Bangalore (NLSIU); National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad; National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal; West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata, and National Law University (NLU), Delhi.

IDIA’s Diversity Survey 2018-19 shows that these premier NLUs of our country have a long way to go in making themselves accessible for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). The list of reasons for their inaccessibility is long and concerning. We highlight some of the potential areas for immediate attention and reform, and offers some suggestions.

Representation of Persons with Disabilities The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 (RPwD Act) requires that every educational institution eligible for aid from the government reserve not less than 5% of its seats for persons with “benchmark disabilities”. All NLUs are established by an Act of their respective state legislatures, and are also eligible for assistance from the central government. Accordingly, they are required to comply with this requirement. However, the 2018-19 diversity survey by IDIA showed that only 3.3% of the surveyed students were admitted under persons with disabilities category. Further investigation is needed for understanding this gap. Are some of the seats that fall under PWD category not being filled by the NLUs in practice? Or, are there lesser number of candidates applying for these seats? The students taking the survey were asked if they have any disability/disabilities. For the purposes of this question of the survey, we relied on the definition provided under the RPwD Act, which holds that a “person with disability” is a person with long term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairment which, in interaction with barriers, hinders his full and effective participation in society equally with others. As you may note, we did not restrict our question to the list of disabilities mentioned under the Act. 6.21% of the surveyed students identified themselves as PWD. This means that there is a huge gap between the percentage of students identifying themselves as PWD and the percentage of students who were admitted under the category. This could be because the list of disabilities under the RPwD Act, though expanded, does not cover all the disabilities. Secondly, this could also be due to a number of applicants being unaware of the change in the position of law (from 1995 Act to 2016 Act, which expanded the categories to include intellectual/ learning disabilities as well as mental illnesses). Thirdly, it could be due to them not knowing if their condition qualified as a benchmark disability for seeking admission under the PWD category.

Participation in law school life & exclusion Over 50% of students reported difficulties in coping with/understanding the academic curriculum. Most of the students whose schooling was in a vernacular tongue found the curriculum difficult. The atmosphere at NLUs is highly competitive and the academic curriculum is often not created keeping in mind the needs of students from diverse backgrounds. Study material in inaccessible formats Participation in co-curricular/extra-curricular activities such as mooting, debating, alternative dispute resolution competitions, and activity-based committees/societies are an integral part of the law school experience. A large number of students cited lack of confidence, social awkwardness and language barriers as reasons for not participating in these activities. Therefore, it should not come across as a surprise that data collected from two another surveys – one in National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in 2016 and one in National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) in 2019 showed that it is mostly students from elite/upper-class/caste backgrounds that participated in these activities. Persons from Scheduled Castes/Tribes and persons with disabilities are systematically excluded. We fear that similar trends could be expected at other NLUs considering that most of law schools do not have policies for equitable representation in student-run committees. There should be efforts made to make these activities more inclusive and accessible. Most materials required for preparation for these activities tend to be in physical form, which are difficult to procure in an accessible format. For example, usually in moot court competitions, the memorials of the other party are provided in hard copies. Some competitions may not allow for use of laptops. Fancy formatting of submissions may be expected. Barriers like these make campus activities inaccessible for persons with disabilities. We suggest that these activity-based committees and societies should find ways to encourage students from diverse communities to apply, in addition to carrying out reforms for making participation more accessible.

Discrimination faced by PWD 5.24% of the students said that have faced discriminatory behaviour and/or disparaging remarks because of their disabilities, by other students while 0.97% said that they have faced the same from the faculty/staff on account of their disabilities. It is extremely worrying that such a large proportion of the students who reported as having a disability are facing discrimination from their fellow students. This highlights the need for sensitisation in law colleges. The University Grants Commission (UGC) requires the formation of Equal Opportunity Cells and Internal Committees for taking care of day to day needs of PWDs as well as for implementation of the various schemes. All NLUs should form these two bodies and these bodies should take proactive steps towards ensuring an accessible and non-discriminatory campus for students with disabilities.