Consistency key to Para swimmer Esha Damle’s amazing score of 98.7% in Maharashtra HSC

Be it swimming or academics, Esha Damle excels at whatever she does. This national level Para swimmer is all set to pursue commerce along with chartered accountancy.

The Maharashtra Board HSC results are barely out and Esha Damle is already looking ahead to the future. She is busy attending foundation classes in chartered accountancy which she intends to pursue along with a degree in commerce. This laser-like focus is what makes Esha such a force to reckon with, both in para sports and academics.

With a score of 98.7% in the commerce stream in the boards, this student of R A Podar College Esha has also stood first in the Mumbai HSC circle. Then there are the numerous medals she has won for swimming in national and state-level events.

Consistently good in studies

Mother Deepti Damle is naturally proud of her daughter for never allowing disability to come in her way. “Esha had pressure gangrene and because of that her right arm was amputated up to the elbow after birth”, says Deepti. “From the time she was a year old, we took her for regular physiotherapy and treatment. She also got a prosthetic arm but she never felt comfortable wearing that. She has never allowed that to come in the way of excelling in studies or swimming.”.

Esha has maintained a good academic record throughout and ranked in the top two at the Kalyan Public School in her neighbourhood, Kalyan, located outside Mumbai. She started learning how to swim when she was in class 5 and took to competitive swimming two years later. She has won gold medals at national-level events and set many records.

My focus has always been academics with swimming practice done along the side. I would go for swimming two or three times a week and one month before the competition I would go for daily training. Consistency and regular practice has been key to my success in academics. I prepare on a regular basis so I am fully set before my exams. I also keep in mind the tips my teachers give and apply them while studying. – Esha Damle, Para swimmer champ

Plans to study chartered accountancy

Academics always been a passion for Esha. “She has been very particular about doing well in studies”, says Deepti. “She took a break from swimming to prepare for her class 10 board exams and scored 94.4%”.

Now Esha plans to study commerce and study for a degree in chartered accountancy alongside with sister Ishada, who is a great source of support and encouragement to her.

“She has never felt different or odd because of her disability”, says Deepti, who describes her daughter’s attitude as bindaas. She is a happy, confident person and for that I give swimming a lot of credit. Para sports helped build her confidence and give her a sense of confidence and achievement”.

Esha hopes to continue swimming while pursuing her CA studies. “I know this will be hard because this is an intense course and requires a lot of studies but I am determined to keep up with my practice”.

