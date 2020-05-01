Nationwide lockdown extended for 2 more weeks

On Friday, central government confirmed that the nationwide lockdown will be extended beyond 4 May for another two more weeks. The lockdown which is likely to end on 17 May was declared to control spread of COVID-19 and it has been very effective, says government. All districts across India have already been classified as red, orange and green zones. Restrictions will be eased according to the zone colors.

A set of fresh guidelines were issued by the central home ministry for the next lockdown. No rail, air or road transport, especially across states, will be permitted. Hospitality services, restaurants and hotels will also remain shut. Educational institutions, cinema halls, malls, places of worship, gyms and sports complexes will not open. Public gatherings have also been banned. Section 144 is likely to be used in places to control large crowds. Further instructions, according to intensity of COVOD-19 cases, will be provided to each district by the local administration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared for a three weeks lockdown on 24 March. This was later extended to 3 May and now till 17 May.

Standalone shops, neighborhood shops and shops in residential areas can remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential items.

Most commercial and private offices can open with up to 33% staff, with the rest working from home.

Manufacturing units of essential goods including pharmaceuticals can operate.

Liquor shops will be allowed in green and orange zones. Some state governments may choose to keep it closed.

People and vehicles are allowed only for permitted activities with a maximum of two passengers in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.