Nationwide lockdown extended to 31 May

The central government has decided to further extend the lockdown until 31 May across the nation. Every state has been given the task of assigning red, orange and green zones. State governments have also been authorised to decide the restrictions that should be placed in these areas.

The new lockdown comes with a set of revised guidelines from the previous ones. Here are the details:

Restrictions have ended on employees returning to work at offices, factories and other industrial units.

Metro services and air travel will still not be allowed. Same for shopping malls, cinema halls, and places that have a high number of visitors.

The night curfew, which restricts movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am, will continue.

People above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been told to stay at home.

States that want to restart bus services can do so.

Salons and barber shops can be open.

Non essential deliveries by e-commerce sites will be allowed.

Restrictions on movement of cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators won’t be allowed.