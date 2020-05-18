Nationwide lockdown extended to 31 May

People in local train.

The central government has decided to further extend the lockdown until 31 May across the nation. Every state has been given the task of assigning red, orange and green zones. State governments have also been authorised to decide the restrictions that should be placed in these areas.

The new lockdown comes with a set of revised guidelines from the previous ones. Here are the details:

  • Restrictions have ended on employees returning to work at offices, factories and other industrial units.
  • Metro services and air travel will still not be allowed. Same for shopping malls, cinema halls, and places that have a high number of visitors.
  • The night curfew, which restricts movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am, will continue.
  • People above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been told to stay at home.
  • States that want to restart bus services can do so.
  • Salons and barber shops can be open.
  • Non essential deliveries by e-commerce sites will be allowed.
  • Restrictions on movement of cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber.
  • Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators won’t be allowed.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Headlines

Finance Minister reveals details of India’s Rs 20 lakh crore economy vision

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM Modi holds video-conference meeting with chief ministers

Actpr Amitabh Bachchan seated

Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan starts campaign to end stigma against Covid survivors

delhi coronavirus

Headlines

4 migrant workers killed in separate incidents

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Accessibility

Handicare enables people with lower limb disability to move around in a safe, hygienic manner

Employment

Online platform Digiabled helps disabled people in remote Chhattisgarh achieve financial independence

Get-hooked

Seminar on inclusion and accessibility for the deaf community draws participants from many cities

Get-hooked

Understanding - Sensory Processing Disorder