NCERT audiobooks for primary to class 12 students is available, access via Google Assistant

Good news for students with disabilities. The Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET) has launched NCERT audiobooks on its official website at ciet.nic.in and the e-pathshala mobile app. Students from primary sections to class 12th can access these audiobooks online.

Given classes going online, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)‘s move to release textbooks on audio form is good news indeed. This move will benefit many students, those with and without disabilities.

Students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards can now listen to NCERT books their official website which can accessed here as well as the E-pathshala app. This facility will be useful for candidates preparing for the Civil Services Examinations as well as students with disabilities.

This was announced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on its official Twitter handle.

NCERT textbooks are NOW available in audio form! This facility will be very useful for DIVYANG/Children With Special Needs (#CwSN) and is more relevant given the unprecedented #covidcrisis. #DigitalEducation Access the audiobooks here. – Ministry of Human Resource Development

Students can access these audiobooks via Google Assistant as well. Here’s how they can do it.

Open Google Assistant in your smartphone by speaking ‘OK Google’ or pressing the voice assistant option.

Speak ‘Talk to NCERT’ after the voice assistant is active.

The Assistant will ask you about your class, chapter, units and the story you want to listen to.

Speak out your preferred option and the audiobook will start playing.

Here is the direct link to listen to audiobooks.

These are the books in audio form. The title of the textbooks is linked to the site:

Classes 1 to 8 – Marigold, Rimjhim, Ruchira, Doorva, Vasant, A Pact with Sun, Honey Suckle, History- Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay, Itihaas Ek Romanchak Gaatha, Apni zaban.

– Marigold, Rimjhim, Ruchira, Doorva, Vasant, A Pact with Sun, Honey Suckle, History- Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalay, Itihaas Ek Romanchak Gaatha, Apni zaban. Classes 9 to 10 – Beehive, Moments, Kritika, Kshitij, Sparsh, Sanchayan, Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa, Loktantrik Rajniti, Gulzare-e-urdu, Arthshastra, Shemushi, Contemporary India, Samkaleen Bharat-1, Nawa-e-Urdu, Footprint Without Feet.

– Beehive, Moments, Kritika, Kshitij, Sparsh, Sanchayan, Bharat Aur Samkaleen Vishwa, Loktantrik Rajniti, Gulzare-e-urdu, Arthshastra, Shemushi, Contemporary India, Samkaleen Bharat-1, Nawa-e-Urdu, Footprint Without Feet. Grade 11 – Antraal, Vitaan, Hornbill, Aaroh, Woven Words.

– Antraal, Vitaan, Hornbill, Aaroh, Woven Words. Class 12 – Vitaan II, Aaroh II, Antraal II, Flamingo, Abhiwyakti Aur Madhyam, and Kaleidoscope.