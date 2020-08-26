NEET-UG cards to be issued today

Pencil on a sheet of paper

Due to Covid spread, central and state governments had cancelled or postponed all exams across India. On Tuesday, the final dates for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) was announced by the union education department to be on September 1 to 6. Exam cards will be issued today. The Supreme Court of India had also given a go ahead for the exams.

But the demand for postponing the exams is increasing in the wake of Covid spreading at a fast rate across India. Many leaders, including DMK’s MK Stalin, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackery and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to postpone the exams till Covid spread is controlled.

The Supreme Court declined students’ demand to conduct exams in Gulf countries and stated that those who wants to write it must catch a flight in ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to India and appear for the exams. The new exam dates have caused worry to not just students, but their families too. Many of them have requested for change in the cities to write exams.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

A street in Indore with 3 women walking

Headlines

Indore awarded India’s cleanest city title

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress chief for now

Headlines

Don’t stop inter-state movement, Centre to states

India and China flags enclosed in a fist

Headlines

India cancels tender for trains after bid from Chinese joint venture

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Ketna Mehta is giving people with disabilities wings to fly

Get-hooked

Understanding mental wellbeing of parents of children with autism

Get-hooked

#RareDiseases - DART, India's 1st research lab on rare diseases, aims to annihilate muscular dystrophy

Get-hooked

“Break stereotypes, love yourself & follow your dreams”- My Take by Anmol Rodriguez