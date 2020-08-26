Headlines August 26, 2020
NEET-UG cards to be issued today
Due to Covid spread, central and state governments had cancelled or postponed all exams across India. On Tuesday, the final dates for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) was announced by the union education department to be on September 1 to 6. Exam cards will be issued today. The Supreme Court of India had also given a go ahead for the exams.
But the demand for postponing the exams is increasing in the wake of Covid spreading at a fast rate across India. Many leaders, including DMK’s MK Stalin, Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackery and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the central government to postpone the exams till Covid spread is controlled.
The Supreme Court declined students’ demand to conduct exams in Gulf countries and stated that those who wants to write it must catch a flight in ‘Vande Bharat’ mission to India and appear for the exams. The new exam dates have caused worry to not just students, but their families too. Many of them have requested for change in the cities to write exams.
