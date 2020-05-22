Nepal PM blames India for Covid-19 spread

After publishing a new map of Nepal that claims parts of Indian territory, Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli once again targeted India. This time he has made a statement that the coronavirus from India “looks more lethal” than Chinese and Italian. Mr Oli said this in a speech in parliament, blaming India for the spread of coronavirus cases in his country.

“Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in people from India without proper testing,” he said in a speech. “It has become very difficult to contain Covid-19 due to the flow of people from outside”.

The comments have surprised India and worsened the divide between India and Nepal. There was tension between the two countries over a new road inaugurated by India.

Mr Oli has said that Nepal would bring back the road at any cost. Recently, the Nepal cabinet had endorsed a new political map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani, which are part of Indian territory.