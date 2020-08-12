New Covid home isolation rules in Karnataka

The government of Karnataka has issued new guidelines for Covid-19 patients under home isolation. They will now be discharged after 10 days of the onset of symptoms or date of sampling, and no fever for three days.

After this they will have to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further seven days. There is no need for testing after isolation period is over.

Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care.

Health teams from district health authority or authorised private institution or agency shall visit the house and assess the suitability of the house for home isolation. A dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation or home care.

A caregiver should be available to provide care on a round the clock basis and a regular communication link between the caregiver and hospital is needed for the entire duration of home isolation. Patients over 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease etc shall be allowed home isolation only after proper clinical evaluation.

Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women two weeks before the expected date of delivery (EDD), however it shall be allowed for lactating mothers after clinical evaluation by a medical officer or family doctor.

Masks and gloves used by caregivers and other family members shall be kept in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours prior to its disposal as general waste after cutting the same to prevent reuse, it added.