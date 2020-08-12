New Covid home isolation rules in Karnataka

coronavirus

The government of Karnataka has issued new guidelines for Covid-19 patients under home isolation. They will now be discharged after 10 days of the onset of symptoms or date of sampling, and no fever for three days.

After this they will have to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further seven days. There is no need for testing after isolation period is over.

Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in home care.

Health teams from district health authority or authorised private institution or agency shall visit the house and assess the suitability of the house for home isolation. A dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation or home care.

A caregiver should be available to provide care on a round the clock basis and a regular communication link between the caregiver and hospital is needed for the entire duration of home isolation. Patients over 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease etc shall be allowed home isolation only after proper clinical evaluation.

Home isolation shall not be applicable for pregnant women two weeks before the expected date of delivery (EDD), however it shall be allowed for lactating mothers after clinical evaluation by a medical officer or family doctor.

Masks and gloves used by caregivers and other family members shall be kept in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours prior to its disposal as general waste after cutting the same to prevent reuse, it added.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

shrey hospital in ahmedabad

Headlines

Eight Covid patients dead in Ahmedabad hospital fire

indian flag

Headlines

Indian flag to be hoisted at Times Square, New York

Image of a person's hand with an iinjection being given

Headlines

Russia announces world’s first Covid vaccine

Headlines

12-year-old girl raped, battling for life at Delhi AIIMS

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Mumbai's Cafe Arpan is brewing a change, along with great coffee

Get-hooked

Understanding LEGO Therapy for Children with Autism

Get-hooked

Dealing with sensory overload in kids with autism this Diwali

Parasports

Triple amputee & fitness trainer Tinkesh Kaushik is dedicated to helping people stay healthy