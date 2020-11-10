New role as playback singer, Archana Vijayan is thrilled as her first song gathers praise

Archana Vijayan who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy debuted as a playback singer in upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Backpackers’. Her song that was released two days back has received a grand welcome with over 9000 views on YouTube already. Archana shared the song with male singer Haricharan. As she talks about her new tryst as a playback singer, this youngster is thrilled.

‘Kaattin Sadhagamo, Aambal Kaadukalil’. This song from the upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Backpackers’ was released on YouTube two days back and has been an instant hit amongst youngsters. But the song is extra special for it’s female singer Archana Vijayan because it was her debut as a playback singer. 21-years-old and diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Archana is on cloud nine after her phone has been ringing constantly for the past two days with congratulatory messages flooding her. Archana, an ardent singer, talks about her new role to Newz Hook.

Archana, strong-willed and determined

Born and brought up in Palakkad, Archana is currently pursuing her second year MBBS at Kottayam Medical College. She was diagnosed with SMA at the age of two, but her parents offered her nothing lesser than the best in life. After facing constant roadblocks to pursue schooling, Archana completed it.

A dream job of becoming a doctor was something close to her heart since childhood. But pursuing it never came easy. She was mocked and humiliated by the medical board and society raised brows on how a girl with disability could become a successful doctor.

All that clearly couldn’t deter her spirits or stop her from chasing what she wants. Archana hopes to become a doctor who reaches out to the needy. Most importantly, become compassionate, kind and generous.

Foray into movies

Archana was always a passionate singer and has sung at various venues. She was even a part of the Kerala state youth festival a couple of times where she showcased her singing skills.

Last year, she was invited to attend an event held for cancer survivors organized by famous oncologist Dr VP Gangadharan. With other cancer survivors, Archana sang her favorite songs that impressed Malayalam film director Jayaraj who was present there.

Jayaraj, who was working on ‘Backpackers’ decided to give Archana an opportunity to hum in his movie for which Kalidas Jayaram and debutant Karthika Nair were casted. “It was a fun event that evening. Many of us danced and sang to our heart’s fill. When Jayaraj sir told me about giving me an opportunity to sing in ‘Backpackers’, I never thought he was serious. In fact, I thought he would just forget about it. But he kept his promise”, says Archana.

New role as playback singer

“My recording was on 2 March, a few days before the lockdown began”, says Archana who has only words of appreciation for music director Sachin Shankor who tuned the song. “He was so welcoming and never made me feel like it was my first time. He had earlier called me and discussed about the song and even made me hear the track before I arrived at the studio”, says Archana whose first recording was at K7 Studios in Kochi.

‘Backpackers’ is going to get an OTT release since theaters are still shut down owing to the pandemic. Popular singer Haricharan was the male singer for the song. “He had called and said that I have done a good job. I couldn’t be more thrilled. Though we couldn’t record together, I felt so happy that I could share the song with him”, says Archana with a smile.

Talking about her first experience in a music studio, Archana says she was nervous. “If I get more chances to sing, I would do it because music is my passion, but completing my MBBS degree is top priority in life”, she says adding, “Even Jayaraj sir told me that I will get offers. He asked me to pursue them, but never compromise on academics”.

Amongst those who wished good luck to Archana was lead actor Kalidas Jayaram too. Archana definitely has all the reasons to be on cloud nine.

