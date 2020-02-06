New Zealand beat India in first ODI

New Zealand put up an impressive show to beat India in the first one day international match on Wednesday. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham of New Zealand chased down a huge target of 348 to clinch the win in Hamilton. Taylor was unbeaten on 109 while Latham, who was captaining the side in the absence of Kane Williamson, scored 69.

New Zealand was able to chase down the target with two overs to spare. They put up a combined 138-run stand to build a foundation for the chase. This was the highest ODI chase ever by New Zealand.

India had a massive total thanks to a century by Shreyas Iyer. This was his first century in a one day international.

India captain Virat Kohli praised New Zealand’s performance.

An outstanding performance from New Zealand. We thought 347 was good enough, especially after the start we got with the ball. I think Tom’s innings took the game away from us. Ross and Tom were unstoppable in the middle overs. We were decent in the field, we dropped one chance. We need to improve though. We can’t think about that one chance. To bat with a positive frame of mind for about 25 overs after that chance is not a small thing at all. I got to say that the opposition played better than us and deserved to win today. Both new openers gave us a good start, hope they continue to do the same. Shreyas’s hundred was outstanding and KL was brilliant with the bat too. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

Iyer’s century is the first by an India number four player outside the country since Manish Pandey‘s math-winning 104 not out in Sydney, more than 4 years ago.

