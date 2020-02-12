New Zealand win ODI series against India

New Zealand beat India in the third one day international (ODI) to win the series, 3-0. The Kiwis came back strongly after losing the T20 International series 0-5. They beat India by five wickets in the third and final ODI on Tuesday to sweep the series.

Henry Nicholls was the top-scorer with a knock of 80 while Martin Guptill scored a half-century. New Zealand had 297 runs to chase and managed with 17 balls to spare.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat. India’s new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw failed to give a good start as India lost their first wicket in the second over.

India captain Virat Kohli also failed with the bat.

All three games, the composure and the way we fielded wasn’t good enough for international cricket. In the field, we weren’t good enough at all. They played with a lot more intensity after the T20 series.They deservedly won 3-0. – Virat Kohli, India cricket captain

Nicholls was adjudged player of the match while Ross Taylor, who scored 194 runs in the series, was named player of the series.

Both teams will now play the two-match Test series, starting 21 February. Virat sounded confident ahead of the series that kicks off in Wellington. “I think because of the Test Championship, every match has that more importance. We have a really balanced Test team and we feel we can win the series here, but we need to step on to the park with the right kind of mindset”.