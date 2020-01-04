Trending Stories on NewzHook – 28 Dec – 3 Jan

The Reserve Bank of India launched the MANI app which aims to make currency identification easier for blind people. But how effective is it really? The blind community had largely negative reactions.

Sachin Tendulkar signalled the start of 2020 by sharing a video of Madda Ram, a disabled boy from Chhattisgarh playing cricket. In his post he urged his fans to live the year with the same spirit as Madda Ram.

An exciting event to look forward to in 2020 is the Art To Connect Festival which brings together 300 disabled children across India with over six lakh non-disabled kids in performing various creative feats. What a wonderful way to showcase ability of disabled people and build inclusion in the next generation!

Our profile on Trichy-based disability rights activist Kamaraj M, who won the Ability Achiever’s award highlights why he is such a popular figure in the disabled community.

The Accessible India Campaign has a new deadlineof March 2020. The Centre has extended the deadline after many of the targets set under the campaign were unmet in the four years since its launch. Keep reading Newz Hook for updates in this story.

