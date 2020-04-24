Trending Stories on NewzHook – 20 to 24 April

Hello Newz Hook readers! We are here with the list of most shared and popular stories for the week.

The COVID-19 lockdown has led the disabled community to come forward with some amazing initiatives. This week we highlighted many of them on NewzHook.

Staying mentally strong is important in these times and many organisations are recognising this. Goa-based The Owl House is offering online sessions to reach out to disabled youth and families during the COVID-19 times.

An equally important message coming from Differently Able NextGen, a group of wheelchair users, who want to highlight the importance of building an accessible world. They are creating awareness videos that talk about making the post COVID-19 world an accessible one.

With its harsh terrain and extreme cold conditions, Himachal Pradesh poses many challenges when it comes to providing therapies to the disabled community. Aash Child Development Centre in Kullu is overcoming this through tele-therapy.

Caregivers of disabled people are especially under stress during lockdown. Thankfully there is help in some cities as our #StoryOfTheWeek highlighted.

And finally this wonderful story of five disabled girls from Chennai’s Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust has touched many hearts.

And finally do keep checking our helpline numbers for disabled people during this lockdown. We are updating this in sign language on a regular basis as well.

This is all for this week’s trending stories. Stay home and stay healthy. Keep reading NewzHook to get the latest news and share your stories at editor@newzhook.com.

Watch in Sign Language