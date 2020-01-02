#NewzHook2019- Bonds of Siblings with Disability

In 2019 NewzHook’s series #SiblingPower featured the strong bond that is shared between siblings. The relation remains strong lifelong and is beyond the barriers of disability. Here are the siblings that have been there for each other through thick and thin.

Rashmi and Jatin Patil have a strong bond that is made even stronger by their shared interests. Rashmi is deaf and Suresh has autism and both are working hard on getting higher education while supporting each other. These siblings from Mumbai are like best friends and have seen lot of happy and sad times together.

Sophia Joe and Richard Joe from Kochi are both deaf since birth. Th love of their parents and their immense support to each other has helped them grow. The siblings are currently undergoing training for bike racing as they are avid bikers. Despite facing numerous challenges in getting driver’s licenses, the siblings kept trying and are changing the perception of people through their abilities.

Siblings Nikita Bakhshi and Pranav Bakhshi are from a close-knit family. Pranav is on the autism spectrum and Nikita is proud of all his achievements. For Nikita, Pranav has remained that one person who has shown the best of humanity.

Sherin Zachariah and Shreya Zachariah are sisters who motivate each other. Shreya is a constant support for Sherin who has autism and is a writer. Communication issues have never stopped them from connecting to each other.

