#NewzHook2019- Champs with Cerebral Palsy

As part of our campaigns in 2019 Newz Hook featured some amazing stories of people with cerebral palsy across India. These are the people who are living their lives to the fullest and striving for more.

Dr Riitesh Sinha, a Karnal-based innovator believes in focusing on capability beyond disability. He is an author, innovator, social worker who wants to help others live better lives.

Despite her young age, Anushka Tiwari has set very clear goals for her future. She wishes to enter the government service and dedicate her life to helping people with disabilities.

Paresh C Palicha from Kochi is huge movie fan and film critic who has reviewed hundreds of movies.

Actor and motivational speaker Pramod Patel is the founder of DivyangKala. The organisation promotes the sporting and creative talents of people with disabilities.

Writer Vinayana Khurana aims to create happiness around her. She feels that with the right confidence and positive attitude towards life, staying happy becomes easier.

Salesh Deepak is the sub editor at a leading media company in Chennai called Awesome Machi. Determination and hard work are his mantra for success in life.

Rohit Jain from Jaipur is a motivational speaker and has defied all odds to survive and be strong.

Narayan Ramakrishnan is the recipient of the ADAPT Achievement Awards 2019. He is an amazing artist who paints with his feet.

Shourya Sood is a student and aims to beat the challenges of living with cerebral palsy and finding independence.