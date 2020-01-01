#NewzHook2019-Teachers Enabling Disabled People

#ThankYouTeacher campaign by Newz Hook was dedicated to the teachers who have left a mark on their students with disabilities. These are the teachers who looked beyond disability and motivated their students to reach their potential.

Sister Meena, a special educator is the first special educator to win the prestigious Goa State Teacher’s Award. She teaches at the oldest school for children with disabilities in Goa.

Anu Jain is a well-established disabled artist who attributes her teacher Sharmila Ray for her success. Sharmila Ray motivated Anu to channelise her creativity through different mediums.

Coach Gaurav Khanna, is credited with bringing India to the top in the field of deaf and para badminton. He teaches his students with passion and dedication.

Srilatha Yegneshwar, Satyavani Vempati and Mamata Mutt are three teachers in Bengaluru who are changing the lives of blind students. They are helping visually impaired aspirants crack Common Admission Test (CAT) and banking entrance exams.

Siblings R C Manjumitra and R C Sivakumar started Hosabelaku Competitive Exam Coaching Centre to ensure that disabled people can crack the civil services exams despite financial issues.

Elizabeth Shirley is the headmistress of Raksha Society. She is associated with one of the oldest special schools in Kochi and is known for her grit and determination.

Nishamol KE is a special educator and the co-founder of Navajeevan Special School. She has been working for over two decades to empower hundreds of children with all kinds of disabilities.

Smitha Sadasivan the winner of Javed Abidi Public Policy Award 2019 remembers her tutor Sasirekha ma’am and others. Vidya Menon, Trainer at v-shesh is grateful to teachers like Ms Nalini and several Newz Hook readers thanked their teachers through us.

Watch in Sign Language