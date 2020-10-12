NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan celebrates joy of giving through Daan Utsav initiative

Ever since the Covid pandemic began, NGO Narayan Seva Sansthan had stepped up to do their bit for people with disabilities and those in need. Their target of reaching out to 50,000 people during these tough times is indeed a much appreciated one. Their works have been accelerated as part of the ‘Daan Utsav’ initiative that celebrates joy of giving.

Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS), an NGO that works towards empowering people with disabilities is organizing free monthly ration distribution camp for people with and without disabilities. An initiative of their ‘DaanUtsav Campaign’, NSS will also provide free artificial limbs to people with disabilities who are in need so that they can become more independent. The initiative is indeed a much needed one during the Covid pandemic when many disabled people are struggling to make ends meet.

Lending a helping hand during a pandemic

The pandemic has affected not just disabled people, but farmers, migrants and kids from economically backward families to name a few. Many NGO’s and organizations had stepped forward to provide sanitizers, masks and so on for those who couldn’t afford it. From last March, since the lockdown was announced, NSS has also been doing their bit.

According to officials at NSS, at least 150 families are likely to benefit from the campaign. The initiative had already kick-started in Lucknow, Shamli and Vrindavan. Their work is spread pan north India .

NSS has distributed food and ration kits to over 15,805 families in Udaipur, Delhi, Bhilwara, Alwar, Pali, Noida, Bikaner, Lucknow and Sirsa as well. Each kit had essential items including flour, rice, pulses, oil, sugar, salt etc. The team expects to hit 50,000 in days to come!

Celebrating the joy of giving

Prashant Agarwal, President, NSS says, “we are also conducting health screening and clothing distribution camps both online and offline. Amidst the lockdown, NSS regularly undertook food distribution operations in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Under the Narayan Garib Parivar Yojana, multiple camps are being organized to distribute food, sanitizers, and masks to thousands of families in Assam’s flood-affected areas too.”

A free equipment distribution camp is also being held to provide assistive devices to people with disabilities. Under the ‘Seva Yatra’ initiative which was started 34 years back, over 41,000 free surgeries have been conducted for disabled people. 263000 tricycles, 270000 wheelchairs, 290000 Crutches, 351000 calipers have also been distributed.

