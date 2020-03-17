Samarthanam’s new ‘Tailoring and Beautician Project’ aims to offer job opportunities to disabled women

NGO Samarthanam is one of the biggest NGO’s in India that works towards empowerment of disabled people. Last Women’s Day, they launched a ‘Tailoring and Beautician Project’ for women with and without disabilities. This new unit will function at Samarthanam’s Bengaluru office. With this latest initiative, the NGO hopes to reach out to more women in need and provide them with employment opportunities.

Celebrating power of womanhood

Samarthanam has always ensured to bring up new projects for women. Their latest ‘Tailoring and Beautician Project’ is aimed at women with and without disabilities who are seeking for employment opportunities.

According to the NGO, women from various sectors can take up tailoring and beauty learning courses, build knowledge in these avenues and gain practical experience too. The team also want to encourage self-employment prospects among women.

The project was inaugurated at Samarthanam HSR premises by Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women, Child Development and Empowerment of Differently-abled and Senior Citizens in Karnataka along with other prominent leaders. Mahantesh GK, Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam, was also present at the event.



An exclusive project for women

Though Samarthanam is an NGO that primarily works for disabled people, they have decided to open doors to non-disabled women through their latest project.

A special unit has been set up at Samarthanam office in HSR Layout at Bengaluru. Training will be provided at this centre. Those participating can make use of the modern machinery and appliances that are made available at the centre.

Shashikala Jolle praised the project. “Samarthanam’s efforts towards women empowerment include women from various sectors and communities and it is highly commendable.” The Minister even offered the government support to Samarthanam programmes that are aimed at empowering the disabled community.

Shashikala also ensured to spend time interacting with children from the Samarthanam school and even distributed kits to all the trainees of the ‘Tailoring and Beautician project’.

“All of Samarthanam’s projects look towards accommodating and encouraging women from various backgrounds. We are glad that we could launch a very useful project for women on this significant day”, says Mahantesh GK.

