Unique COVID-19 awareness video combines Odissi dance moves with sign language

The National Institute for Empowerment of People with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) has released an awareness video about COVID-19 protection. The video combines the moves of Odissi classical dance with Indian sign language.

Hear the words awareness video and what comes to mind is important details conveyed in a dry, factual manner. No wonder people typically tune out when an awareness video comes on their screens.

The National Institute for Empowerment of People with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) has changed that and how. The Dehradun-based institute has released a video on keeping safe during COVID-19. Called simply COVID-19 Prevention, the video combines moves of the Odissi classical dance form with Indian sign language.

Developed by the NIEPVD, the method is an innovative approach to create awareness about staying safe during the pandemic.

The awareness videos are aimed at the disabled community, especially people who are deaf and hard of hearing. Speaking to The Times of India, NIEPVD Director Nachiketa Rout said, “Covid-19 awareness materials are available in various formats across platforms. We wanted to make it inclusive for the Indian audience”.

The video is depictive, classical and accessible, making them interesting for disabled and non-disabled people. The concept and content of the video was developed was Mr Rout and the performances are by well-known dancer Swapnarani Sinha accompanied by Anushka Saha. The video, just over two minutes long, talks about the importance of social distancing and hygiene as well as the doing yoga and pranayama to stay healthy.

You can watch the video on YouTube.

Apart from this, the NIEPVD has also released another video called Gratitude which expressed appreciation for the doctors and other healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 battle. This video can also be seen here.