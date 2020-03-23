Niju Jose proves a disability is no barrier to a successful career

Niju Jose from Kochi is a wheelchair user who is a very successful chartered accountant in the city. Niju has faced many discrimination and beaten obstacles to emerge out successful after being diagnosed with Neuropathy at a young age. His journey is truly inspiring.

Twenty-eight-year-old Niju Jose had a fun-filled childhood, just like any other kid. But things took a turn when he was around seven years. Niju was unable to walk properly. After a few years, he completely lost the ability to move around and he was diagnosed with Neuropathy. But this youngster has beaten his disability to emerge out successful in life. Niju, who is currently a wheelchair user, works as a chartered accountant in Kochi. His journey to empowerment was one filled with obstacles.



Growing up years

Niju recollects that he started having difficulty in moving around when he was in class 1. Until then, things were going perfectly fine for him. Gradually, in the coming years, he was completely unable to walk. This went on for around seven years and he was diagnosed with Neuropathy that made his muscles weak. Today, he uses a wheelchair to move around.

Niju studied in one of the pioneer schools in Kochi. According to him, his peer group and most of the teachers were very supportive. He always aspired for a career in science. So after getting good marks in class 10, he opted for science group. But fate had other plans for him.

Most of my friends had also taken science group. I was excited that I got into a stream which I always wanted. But this one teacher of mine could not take me as her responsibility. She kept telling that a disabled child like me cannot opt for science. She even took me to the science lab to show how inaccessible it can be for me. She refused to accept me in the group and my dreams were shattered. This same teacher later put me into the commerce group and I did not have any choice. This was one of the biggest incidents of discrimination that I have faced. – Niju Jose.

Once Niju took up commerce, he got used to the subject and even fell with it. “My teachers there encouraged me to take up chartered accountancy”, adds Niju.

A successful career

Niju completed his B.com and later an article ship with leading companies. It has been over three years since Niju started working in the job and he has already become successful through hard-work and determination.

According to Niju, one of the biggest challenges faced by disabled people are inaccessible public places. “We are unable to go out and even do things that we like. This is because all the public places are inaccessible. The RPWD Act, 2016 was introduced a few years back. But the government has failed terribly to implement it”, says Niju.

This youngster is determined to keep working hard. “I believe aspiring for great heights can do wonders. Do not think of your limitations. In fact, go beyond all that and work hard”, he says.

