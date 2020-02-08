  • Nina Foundation’s wheelchair dancers dazzle audiences with their energy & grace

Mumbai-based Nina Foundation is committed to raising awareness about issues related to spinal cord injury patients. One of the ways the NGO tries to change public perceptions about disability is through wheelchair dance. Members of the foundation recently demonstrated their skills to audiences in Mumbai.

Rapt crowds watched a spell binding performance by a team of wheelchair dancers from the Nina Foundation at the Rotary District 3142 Conference. The theme of the conference was Anant Drishti – Infinite Vision of doing Good in the World, an idea that was beautifully demonstrated by the dancers. The team of 25 wheelchair dancers rocked the audience for 20 minutes with a medley of Bollywood songs, energetic dance moves, wheelies and wheelchair acrobatics with punchy dialogues and superlative acting.

Wheelchair dancers changing attitudes towards disability

Gathered in the audience were members of over 95 clubs from from areas like Thane, Navi Mumbai, Dombivali-Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. The aim was to offer a platform to create awareness about impact of spinal cord injury in an innovative way. The Rotary district 3142 is made up of over 3,000 people across diverse professions like medicine, law, engineering, to name a few.

The enthusiasm and mainly the refreshing confidant smiles on everyone’s faces performing on wheelchairs energised the audience and they spontaneously applauded through the various dance performance and erupted in a standing ovation. – Dr Mohan Chandavarkar, Rotarian

Each year, the rotary districts hold a conference for all district members. The Rotary District 3142 works through six areas of focus to touch and better human lives.”They loved our dance and acting performances”, says Dr Ketna Mehta, Co-founder, Nina Foundation. “They were amazed and loved the tremendous effort put in by our entire Nina Foundation team”.

Among the stories communicated in the show was the journey of a young girl named Pari who meets with a road accident and how her life changes for the better with motivation, counselling and guidance from Nina Foundation’s support group.

Like Nina Foundation, the rotarians too are committed to doing public good. In the current year, the rotarians in district 3142 are set to help people through projects In education and health. This includes mid-day meal schemes, LN4 prostheses, cataract surgeries to name a few.

