GAAD Special: BarrierBreak’s Empathy Experience cards help spread the Accessibility Love

Its Global Accessibility Awareness Day today! A day dedicated to making people aware of the importance of accessibility in every aspect of our lives. Top accessibility consulting firm BarrierBreak has come up with a unique idea to help promote this understanding. Read on to learn more.

We often hear the line ‘Put yourself in someone else’s shoes to know what it feels like to be them’. Doing this is critical to help understanding differences among people, their diverse needs. A mindset we need to break down notions around disability, accessibility and inclusion.

Leading accessibility consulting firm BarrierBreak is trying to encourage this awareness with Empathy Experience cards, launched on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). These cards relate to every day, routine experiences that people can do on their own or with their teams to understand the challenges we all face in our own ways.

On the 9th Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), we thought it was time to let people understand differences amongst people by just experiencing things for themselves and noticing how the experience was. Empathy Experiences are 9 different experiences that you and your teams can conduct and discuss together. The aim has been to take real world situations that we all encounter on a regular basis and understand the challenges that people face. – Shilpi Kapoor, Founder-CEO, BarrierBreak

Think accessibility, think inclusion

The nine experiences include making a cup of tea with the eyes closed, using only the keyboard to navigate a computer laptop, or watching TV with no audio. Each one is unique and lets the user experience the challenges of accessibility in different ways.

“To benefit from the Empathy Experiences’, explains Shilpi, “take the time to notice and discuss what works for you, what doesn’t work for you, how did you overcome the challenges, consider diverse groups of people and what do you think they would experience”.

The power of choice

The larger goal of the Empathy Experience cards is to build a world that is truly accessible. One where everything designed, developed or created includes the needs of people with diverse needs and abilities.

Download these cards which can be used in your organisation.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: